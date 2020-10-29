ADVERTISEMENT

By ABUBAKAR YUNUSA, Abuja

The principal of Government Secondary School, Barkin Ado Nasarawa State, Tenimu Danladi has warned students not to use the postponement of the ongoing National Examination Council (NECO) as an opportunity to abandon their studies for the examination.

Danladi who spoke in an interview with LEADERSHIP yesterday, urged the students to use the opportunity to make further research.

He said NECO board had already distributed the papers across the 36 States including FCT before some states placed curfew in their States which necessitated the postponment of the examination.

According to him, “There are some States where the Governors have imposed curfew, that means students and NECO staff are not allowed to go out. It is obvious that is not possible for one State writing the exams and other States is not writing, because is a national examination.”

He said, “I always advice my students that they should not take this postponement as a grace, but they should make use of it at least for further research especially in some areas where there is challenges, and they should also be in touch with their subject teachers and other people who are vast in that areas rather than use it to cause public unrest.”

Speaking on the protest, he said “To protest for the interest of the nation is good,but to protest for the interests of individual gains is very bad and it should not be welcome at all.I always advice my students to joined any protest that would be of benefit to the nation because they are the leaders of tomorrow.

“#EndSARS protest mostly is as a result of covid-19 and the ASUU because the students have spent much time at home. I urge Governor Abdullahi Sule to direct commissioner of education to ask State owned tertiary institutions to resume with the condition of observing Covid-19 protocol”, he said.