Veteran musician, Eedris Abdulkareem has released his much-anticipated song titled, ‘Jaga Jaga Reloaded’ almost 20 years after he released the hit song ‘Jaja Jaga’.

According to the musician who has strived to remain relevant in the music industry, the visual of the single will feature Mr Raw Nwanne and Madarocker, and will hit the screens soon.

“Jaga Jaga Reloaded” is the Kano-born documenting the ills of the country. Of the reggae genre, the song condemned police brutality and speaks about the #EndSARS protest and the alleged shooting that followed the alleged killing of innocent protesters. It challenges the present-day government to rise to the occasion and protect lives and property.

The musician who likes to keep it real and passionate about creating songs that advocate good governance had released a song titled “Country Hard” last year.