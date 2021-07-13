Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned Naankang Dawan, his companies: Taen Nigeria Ltd, Lataen Engineering Ltd alongside Moruf Tunji Olukanmi before Justice D. V Agishi of the Federal High Court, Jos, Plateau State on a 31-count charge bordering on conspiracy, money laundering and obtaining N908, 108, 974.52 by false pretence.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said Dawan (first defendant), who allegedly inherited some companies including a petrol station from his family, connived with some staff of First Bank, including Moruf Tunji Olukanmi (fourth defendant), to defraud costumers using a Point of Sale (PoS) terminal allocated to him.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Based on their pleas, prosecution counsel Benjamin Manji asked for a trial date and that the suspects be remanded at the Correctional Centre pending trial.

But defence counsel, A.G. Yirvoms informed the Court of a pending application for the bail of his clients.

