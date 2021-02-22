BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Monday narrated before a Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja how a former Executive Secretary, Lagos State Scholarship Board, Stephen Oshinowo, allegedly diverted N127 million belonging to the board to personal use.

The EFCC, through one of its investigator, Monday Moley, told the trial judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo that the defendant allegedly sent part of the diverted fund to his wife, Adenike, pay for flight tickets, supermarket purchases, POS transactions and kept others in fixed deposit account.

Oshinowo was arraigned before the court by the anti-graft agency on an eight-count amended charges bordering on criminal conversion.

The Commission had claimed that its investigation revealed that Osinowo, at various times, allegedly diverted to personal use to the said sum meant for the Board.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Monday, while being led in evidence by the EFCC counsel, Usman Buhari, Moley testified that the defendant used his account domicile in United Bank of Africa (UBA) to perpetrate the alleged fraud.

Moley further told Justice Taiwo that sometime in 2018, the defendant received the sum of N30m in three tranches of N10 million each from the account of the Lagos State Scholarship Board, for staff welfare and office renovation but later converted the same to personal use.

However, the defendant counsel, Lawal Pedro (SAN) opposed on the grounds that the defendant statement was obtained under physical and emotional torture.

In a ruling, the judge ordered for trial within trial to determine the admissibility of the extra-judicial statement.