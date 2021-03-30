ADVERTISEMENT

By Ejike Ejike |

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters at a hideout in Gwarimpa and Dawaki extension, Abuja.

The suspects are: Akpotegho Profit, 20; Aseimo Prince, 21; Ekhaguere Favour,19; Ekhaguere Esewi , 25; Kelvin Ekhaguere, 25; Temola Adex, 25; Ezuzu Happiness, 21and Ekhiyokwo Emmanuel, 25.

Others are: Mena Ejife Emmanuel, 25; Clement Ifietekhai, 29; Babatunde Ilori, 35; Ejoor Joseph, 22; Okunuwe Frank Durkio, 22; Agbaga Kelvin, 22; Ajayi Kehinde David, 25; Akinwale Taiwo, 30; Joseph Henry Junior, 25 and Agbaje Opeyemi, 31.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said the arrest was sequel to credible intelligence obtained by the commission on their alleged criminal activities.

He also said items recovered from the suspects include six exotic cars, twenty six mobile phones, eleven laptop computers, Flash and Hard Drive, three International passports, and six hand bags.

In a related development, three suspected internet fraudsters were arrested by operatives of the Commission on Friday March 26, 2021 in Niger State.