Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan zonal command has arrested two self-claimed herbalists, Ajisafe Toheeb and Ogundayo Usman at Soka area of Ibadan over their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud.

It was gathered that they were arrested alongside twenty-four others, four of whom claimed to be students of Lead City University.

Twenty two of the suspects have been indicted by the investigation, which is still ongoing.

The suspects were identified as Soyinka Emmanuel Oluwafemi, Olaoti Fawaz, Omoke Ogbonaya, Okhiria Alex,

Olamilekan Ibrahim, Olagoke Olalekan, Adeniran Ibrahim Adesina, Olasupo Temitayo Ayomide, Adeniran Basit, Ogunsetan Gbolahan Oluwasegun, Balogun Salam Omolade and Olamilekan Ibrahim.

Others are Ilesanmi Mayowa, Amao Emmanuel Abiodun, Olakanmi Babatunde Abdulrahmon, Olasile Jide, Dauda Sodiq, Hammed Ayomide Rasheed, Sodiq Olaide, Idris Damilola Yusuf, Abdulramon Mubarak and Ogunbiyi Segun.

The EFCC further further revealed that they were arrested following verified intelligence on their alleged involvement in cyber fraud.

The anti corruption agency said iems recovered from them include cars, mobile phones, television sets, Playstation Station5, laptops, among others.