The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, arrested 29 suspected internet fraudsters in Offa, Kwara State.

The suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in internet and other related fraud activities.

The suspects include: Sikiru Mustapha, Abdulmartin Olawale, Gbolahan Abdulamin, Abdulfawaz Olakanmi, Tunde Saheed, David Komolafe, Adebayo Ridwan, Oluwatobi Akinbo, Fatimehin Kayode, Ibrahim Zakariya, Olajide Moshood, Ikudaisi Adesoji, Habeeb Adeyemi and Hassan Akorede.

Others are: Ahmed Quadri, Olanipekun Ibrahim, Olabisi Ololade, Ahmed Akorede, Wasiu Adesina, Damilola Samsudeen, Olaloye Damilare, Nathaniel Laoshe, Adeniyi Opeyemi, Adebayo Shahajudeen, Segun Ajila, Kehinde Olaniyi and Ibitowa Toyeeb.

A statement signed by the head of the media unit of EFCC, Wilson Uwujarien, said the arrest followed credible intelligence received by the EFCC on the activities of the suspects.

Items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones, laptops and cars.

The statement added that some of the suspects confessed to the crime and they will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

