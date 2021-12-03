The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested three suspects at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) while attempting to smuggle 1,144 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards out of the country.

EFCC spokeperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects: Abdullahi Usman, Musa Abubakar and Abdulwahid Auwalu, were arrested between November 24 and December 1, 2021 by operatives of the Kano State office of the EFCC.

Upon their arrest, it was discovered that Abubakar who was on his way to Dubai, UAE, had concealed 714 ATM cards while Usman who was heading to Saudi Arabia, had 298 ATM cards in his possession.

Auwalu on the other hand, was arrested with 132 ATM cards while trying to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Istanbul, Turkey.

The EFCC said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.