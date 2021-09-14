Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Sunday, arrested 31 suspected internet fraudsters in Edo State.

In a statement yesterday by Wilson Uwujaren, head, Media and Publicity of the command, the suspects were arrested in two separate locations in Benin sequel to actionable intelligence.

He said, “Among those arrested are suspected fraudsters who, a few weeks ago, were seen in a viral video standing on top of their cars and throwing bundles of Naira notes into the air at a popular Plaza in Benin City. They had embarked on a similar mission at the same venue on Sunday before they were intercepted by operatives of the commission at the exit. The other suspects were arrested at their hideout in Benin City.

Uwujaren said the suspects have made useful statement and would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are completed.