BY EJIKE EJIKE, Abuja
The Economic and Financial Crimes
Commission, EFCC, has arrested 39
internet fraud suspects, also known as
‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’.
EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren
said in a statement that ten of them were
arrested at Ilesha, Osun state, while 29
others were arrested in different locations at Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state.
Those arrested at Ilesha are: Oyesoji
Tosin, Olaniyi Emmanuel, Samson
Ojo, Sodiq Sunkanmi, Kolawole
Abiodun, Oluwole Gbenga, Olajuyigbe
Olamide, Oyebanji Olabisi Temitope,
Ayoola Oluwafemi, and Oluwatobiloba
Gbadamosi .
The suspects arrested at Ago-Iwoye
include Emmanuel Lawal, Kareem
Olamide, Adekunle Kehinde Salawu,
Bella Tijesu, Aderibigbe Adedoyin,
Anifowose Hammed, Lateef Adetayo,
Busari Oluwatobi, Tobi Adeyemi, Gabriel Obisesan, Oluwole Olasunkanmi and Odetola Samson.
Others are Farouq Dosu, Ayilara Akindeji, Ademola Adedare, Ishola Adeleke, Alex Olasunmade, Idowu Abolaji, Okegbenro Idris, Akinlolu Akintunde, Oshoboke Shashaeniyan, Adeyemi Opeyemi, Oluwatoyin Olutekunbi, Albert Charles, Olawuyi Olanrewaju, Tunde Adekoya, Gbolahan Olalekan, Alade Oluwasegun and Ajanaku Qudus.Uwujaren also said, “the suspects were arrested after series of surveillance based on intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.
“Items recovered from them include
seven cars, laptop computers, mobile
phones, and several documents
containing false presences