BY EJIKE EJIKE, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes

Commission, EFCC, has arrested 39

internet fraud suspects, also known as

‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren

said in a statement that ten of them were

arrested at Ilesha, Osun state, while 29

others were arrested in different locations at Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state.

Those arrested at Ilesha are: Oyesoji

Tosin, Olaniyi Emmanuel, Samson

Ojo, Sodiq Sunkanmi, Kolawole

Abiodun, Oluwole Gbenga, Olajuyigbe

Olamide, Oyebanji Olabisi Temitope,

Ayoola Oluwafemi, and Oluwatobiloba

Gbadamosi .

The suspects arrested at Ago-Iwoye

include Emmanuel Lawal, Kareem

Olamide, Adekunle Kehinde Salawu,

Bella Tijesu, Aderibigbe Adedoyin,

Anifowose Hammed, Lateef Adetayo,

Busari Oluwatobi, Tobi Adeyemi, Gabriel Obisesan, Oluwole Olasunkanmi and Odetola Samson.

Others are Farouq Dosu, Ayilara Akindeji, Ademola Adedare, Ishola Adeleke, Alex Olasunmade, Idowu Abolaji, Okegbenro Idris, Akinlolu Akintunde, Oshoboke Shashaeniyan, Adeyemi Opeyemi, Oluwatoyin Olutekunbi, Albert Charles, Olawuyi Olanrewaju, Tunde Adekoya, Gbolahan Olalekan, Alade Oluwasegun and Ajanaku Qudus.Uwujaren also said, “the suspects were arrested after series of surveillance based on intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

“Items recovered from them include

seven cars, laptop computers, mobile

phones, and several documents

containing false presences