Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a gang of fraudsters, numbering about five for alleged coordinated credit card fraud, totalling about $257,822.16.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who stated this, said that, “Operatives of the EFCC smashed a syndicate of alleged fraudsters, who specialises in credit card fraud”.

“The arrested suspects are: Daniel C. Stephen, Nestor Ezeani, Sonny Okwaraji, Sylvester E Otuwa and Jeff Ogbonaya, allegedly masterminded the theft of $257,822.16 American dollars from a new generation bank.”

Uwujaren further said, “The alleged fraudulent transaction was reported by the bank through a petition, alleging that the bank received a mail from VISA International on suspected 60 credit card transactions”.

“ The EFCC, in a swift action, moved and arrested the five suspects at 7th Avenue FESTAC, Lagos’.

“They were arrested with several credit cards, which they use in loading money before transferring them to other banks”.

“Some of the suspects have made useful statements while investigations continue.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”