Operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 60 suspected internet fraudsters during an awards ceremony at the Conference Hotel in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to the EFCC, the event tagged “Peer Youths Awards”, investigation revealed, was organised to reward high-level internet fraudsters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include exotic cars, electronic devices, laptop computers and mobile phones.

A terse statement posted on the anti-graft agency’s verified Facebook page on Monday evening added that “the suspects will soon be charged to court.”