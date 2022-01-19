Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested eight suspects for alleged involvement in computer-related fraud in Markudi, Benue State.

The suspects are: Okoha Chinedu Charles, Chibuizor Philip Nnake, Emmanuela Odeh Eneokpe, Ushir Terhile John, Okoro Ossico Osaro, Ejiofor Chibuizor, Wandoo Juliet Baru and Tarbee Destines.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 during an operation by operatives of the Commission in the State capital.

He also said the suspects will be charged to Court as soon as investigations were concluded.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna zonal command of the Commission has also arraigned a serving airman, Lance Corporal Haruna Samuel of the Nigeria Air Force Base, Kaduna, before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court sitting in Kaduna on a one-count charge bordering on theft and criminal misappropriation.

The defendant was alleged to have on December 3, 2020 received a credit alert of the sum of N20,014,300 into his bank account. The money was sent in error from the account of his employer.

The EFCC said knowing fully well he wasn’t expecting any payment of such magnitude, Samuel instead of reporting the issue to his bank or employer, went ahead to withdraw part of the money for personal use, including settling debts.

After carrying out this fraudulent act, the defendant absconded from his duty post to Plateau State where he was eventually arrested by operatives of the Commission.

