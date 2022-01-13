The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested an impostor, Bolarinwa Oluwasegun, who claimed to be a General of the Nigerian Army for alleged N270million fraud.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, stated in a statement on Thursday that the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the anti-graft agency, at his house in the Alagbado area of Lagos State on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

He said that the suspect posed as an Army General to make false representations to his victim, Kodef Clearing Resources, that President Buhari had shortlisted him as the Chief of Army Staff.

Uwujaren added that Oluwasegun told the complainant that he was in need of a short grant “to press and process the appointment.”

According to him, “the suspect allegedly forged a letter of appointment as COAS purportedly signed by the President and showed the same to the victim to further prove his claim.”

The EFCC spokesman said further that the suspect claimed that he needed to pay a certain amount of money into the coffers of the Federal Government of Nigeria, as part of the requirements for the appointment as COAS.

He added that Oluwasegun also allegedly forged several documents with the signature of the President Muhammadu Buhari in his bid to defraud the victim.

Uwujaren said that the operatives recovered six pump action guns, three cartridge bullets, a swagger stick and several forged documents from the suspect, who he said would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

