The Ilorin zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Fidelis Poor, a member of a syndicate, which defrauded a first-class traditional ruler in Kwara State, Idris Sero Abubakar, the sum of N33,399,999.00.

The victim, Alh Idris Sero Abubakar, is the Emir of Okuta in Baruten local government area of the state.

The Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday.

He said Fidelis, 30, hails from Stwue in Konshisha local government area of Benue State.

Uwujaren stated that the suspect, alongside others still at large, allegedly conspired to swindle the monarch on the guise that he had a container of goods meant to be used for the development of Okuta community and due to be cleared at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja.

“In a petition dated November 30, 2021, the Emir alleged that a group of fraudsters who operate as syndicate called him on phone sometime last year that he had a container to clear in Abuja and requested for the said amount for clearance.

“The monarch stated that the syndicate provided different accounts for him to pay ‘the money for the clearance of the goods’, one of which included that of Fidelis Poor. According to him, the fraudsters thereafter asked him to call one “Evangelist Rose Marry Oni (JP)” for handing over of the container.

“He further stated that efforts to get the goods delivered or recoup his money had been unsuccessful, hence he petitioned the EFCC.

“The Commission upon the receipt of the petition commenced discrete investigation into the matter, which led to his (Fidelis) arrest,” Uwujaren stated.

He added that the suspect will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation, while efforts were ongoing to get other members of the syndicate arrested.