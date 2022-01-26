The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a suspected fraudster, know as ‘Michael Jackson’ for his alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, in Lagos following credible intelligence received by the commission on the illegal activities of some individuals allegedly involved in cyber-related fraud.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said Jackson, who poses as Ella, a transgender woman, allegedly defrauded unsuspecting victims of millions of naira.

He also said the suspect, who also claimed to be a Disc Jockey (DJ), had in his possession fetish items, which he claimed was “for grace and success.”

Upon his arrest, one Toyota 4-runner, one Honda Accord, two laptop computers, a MacBook and a mobile device were recovered from him.

The EFCC said the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

