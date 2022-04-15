By EJIKE EJIKE, Abuja

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested the wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Ebele Obiano.

Recall that the husband and former Anambra governor, Willy Obiano, who had been under EFCC’s watch list was arrested on March 17 at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on his way to Houston, Texas.

The former governor was arrested on his last day in office, the very day he handed over political power to Prof. Charles Soludo.

Although his wife, now a senatorial aspirant, was with him at the time of his arrest, the commission did not detain her during his arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it is not clear why the EFCC is now arresting the wife of the ex-governor.

Sources said the move was a confirmation that the agency may have been discreetly investigating the ex-governor and his wife and possibly must have gotten something against her that led to the arrest.

The commission had interrogated her husband for allegedly diverting N42 billion Anambra State funds.

A top source at the commission said that the funds involved N37 billion security vote and N5 billion of the defunct SURE-P funds.

However, the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, failed to confirm the story, saying that he is not aware of any arrest.