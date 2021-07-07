The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has quizzed six officials of the Oyo State House of Assembly over a case of conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of public funds, and abuse of office to the tune of over N1.3 billion.

The officials quizzed and interrogated include Kolawole Samuel Kayode (director of administration), Ogundipe Beatrice Olanike (director of finance), Adeoye Olusegun Adebowale (paymaster), Gbadebo Taiwo Temitope Tosin (officer-in-charge of other charges), Oyediran Foluke Felicia (former Clerk) and Muraina-AkinolaTaiwo Adenike.

The suspects were questioned and allowed to go home on Monday July 5 with the exception of Adeoye Olusegun Adebowale who was detained.

All the suspects returned to the EFCC Zonal Office again yesterday, July 6, for further interrogation.

As of press time Tuesday, July 6, the officials were still being grilled by EFCC operatives.

Their invitation followed a petition alleging fraud in the handling of the Oyo Assembly finances.