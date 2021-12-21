The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has again arrested another suspect at the Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano with 576 ATM cards.

This is coming days after the EFCC secured the conviction of three smugglers who were arrested with 1,144 ATM cards at the same Airport.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspect, Khalil Bashir Lawal, was intercepted on Monday, December 20, 2021, by operatives of the Commission in collaboration with Nigeria Aviation Security and Nigeria Customs Service under the aegis of Special Task Force on Money Laundering.

Upon his arrest, it was discovered that Khalil, who was traveling to Uganda with Ethiopian Airline, had concealed 576 ATM cards bearing different names and banks in his luggage.

He said the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

Recalled that the Commission had arrested three suspects at the Kano Airport between November 24 and December 1, 2021 while they were trying to smuggle a total of 1,144 ATM cards.

However, a Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Jamilu Shehu on December 20, 2021, convicted and sentenced them to six months imprisonment each.

