BY INNOCENT ODOH, ABUJA

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, have arrested three Dubai- based suspected internet fraudsters and 14 others in Lagos.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, the suspects were arrested on Tuesday January 26, and Wednesday 27, 2021 at different locations following series of intelligence detailing their alleged involvement in internet fraud and other related offences in Nigeria and abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dubai-based suspects who were arrested at Victory Nest Estate, Jakande, Lekki, Lagos yesterday were; Samuel Oluwasegun Olayinka, Afeez Fajumobi and Olamide Olamilekan Olaofe,while their accomplices caught with them included Amao Oluwatobi, Amao Joshua, Adeyemo Olatunde, Solomon Emelike, Lawrence Nwodu and Philip Olamilekan.

Other suspects who were arrested at 41c, Muritala Eletu Osapa London, Lekki area of Lagos on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 include Ogbenusi Ibrahim, Kelechi Collins Ndubuka, Sadiq Adewale, John Okafor Eze, Adewale Lateef, Hassan Mohammed, Tunde Lawal and Hussaini Adebayo. They will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded, the statement said.