The Senate, on Tuesday, confirmed the nomination of Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad (Yobe) as a member of Board of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), despite complaint that his curriculum vitae shows that he started school before he was born.

Also confirmed was George Abang Ekungu (Cross River) as secretary of the EFCC.

Other board members of the commission confirmed were Luqman Muhammed (Edo); Anumba Adaeze (Enugu), and Alhaji Kola Raheem Adesina (Kwara).

The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration and adoption of a report of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes on the five nominees.

Earlier, presenting the report, chairman of the committee, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari (APC, Kaduna North) urged the Senate to confirm the nominees.

Kwari, who said the nominees were screened with no adverse security report on them, added that they were all qualified for the job.

However, there was a complaint by Senator Hassan Hadejia (APC, Jigawa) that the CV of Yobe nominee indicated that he started school before he was born, but the the deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided the plenary, ignored Hadejia’s concern while the Senate proceeded to confirm his nomination through voice votes.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Senate received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari on September 21, 2021, to confirm the appointments of the Secretary and Board members of the anri-graft commission, which established in 2004 to fight corruption.