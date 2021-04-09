BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN, Ilorin

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has called on staff of the commission to rededicate themselves to the task of riding the country of corruption through proactive and intelligence-driven investigation.

This, he said, must however be done with strict adherence to the rule of law.

“We are going to digitalize our processes, and we have created a new directorate of intelligence to enable us gather intelligence so that we will be proactive in our fight against economic and financial crimes; and by so doing, we will also provide the government with necessary quality advice that will lead to good governance, “ Bawa said.

Bawa spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State during his maiden visit to the zone after his appointment as the EFCC chairman.

He urged the staff to make discipline and professionalism their watchword, noting that the commission under his watch would spare no effort in redeeming the country’s battered image and set it back on the path of sustainable growth and development.

“I’m here to remind you that we have enormous task ahead of us, which is to fight economic and financial crimes in the country. It is a job you and I have signed to do. We have a duty to rid this country of corruption. We’ll certainly take the fight to the next level.”

Let me tell you, the Government has so much confidence in us (EFCC) and the world at large is watching us.

ADVERTISEMENT

We cannot afford to let them down.

“Everybody is important in this cause; from the chairman to the most junior officer. We need to do our work with utmost integrity, honesty, courage and professionalism, which are our core values. What this means is that, you have to be above board, and of course be incorruptible”, Bawa said.

Earlier, zonal head, Ilorin Office of EFCC, Usman Mukthar, had thanked Bawa for his visit and assured him of the commitment of the staff of the zone towards upholding the ideals of the commission.

tion, Comrade Abdurrasheed Abarshi, who is also the chairman Northwest Forum, stated this while briefing newsmen in Kaduna, yesterday.

Comrade Abarshi said: “Our purpose of gathering here is because of the strike embarked by the national body of the parliamentary staff association of Nigeria PASAN which was directed by the National Executive Council (NEC) that both state and national assembly should shut down because of the non-implementation of the financial autonomy”.

Abarshi said as workers of the legislature, they must protect the constitution adding that the legislative financial autonomy bill was initiated by the executive.

“We have embarked on an indefinite strike because at first, we gave 21 days, then 9, then another 14 days warning strike, but all did not yield a positive result, he explained.

“Mr. President had signed the bill into law and used his power to sign an executive order which means the bill must be implemented but nothing has been done, hence our action”.

We are calling on the federal government to do the needful so they can be commended in the future.