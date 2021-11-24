The executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has joined Nigeria’s delegation, attending the 89th INTERPOL general assembly which commenced on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey.

At the sideline of the event, the EFCC chairman attended a bilateral meeting between Nigeria and Turkey, where several law enforcement related issues were discussed.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the Turkish government was represented at the meeting by its Minister of Interior, Suleyman Soylu.

The Nigerian delegation is led by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi.

Others in the delegation are the inspector-general of police, Usman Alkali Baba, assistant inspector-general (AIG) INTERPOL, Garba Umar and the representative of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The event commenced on Tuesday with an opening ceremony after which the agenda of the meeting was adopted. Additionally, the membership of the Federated States of Micronesia was adopted.

Meanwhile, back at home in Nigeria, the secretary of the EFCC, George Ekpungu, has charged Nigerian youths to embrace discipline and integrity as a way of life.

Ekpungu gave the charge when students of the Economics department, Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State, visited the headquarters of the Commission in Jabi, Abuja on an educational tour.

Ekpungu said lack of self-discipline and integrity are the major problems bedeviling Nigeria as a nation, and urged the youths as future leaders of the nation to inculcate the good habits of discipline and integrity as a way of life.

He informed the students that the Commission was working tirelessly in the recovery of stolen assets and blocking leakages in government agencies across the country.