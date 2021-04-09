By Ejike Ejike. |

Executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, has charged staff of the commission to adhere to the virtues of courage, integrity and professionalism, which are the core values of the commission, in tackling economic and financial crimes.

Bawa stated this in Port Harcourt, Rivers State while addressing staff of the Port Harcourt zonal office of the EFCC.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in statement on Friday qouted Bawa as saying that the task of combating economic and financial crimes required that extant laws are enforced as they should and for staff of the commission to do this, they must adhere to the core values of the EFCC.

According to him, “Leaders of the EFCC should enforce the laws the way they are expected to be enforced. If you cross the line, the EFCC will investigate you and take you to court. But above all, we must do this with courage, integrity and professionalism which are the core values of the Commission and these are the values we should maintain.”

He tasked every staff to be prepared to take the EFCC to the next level, stressing that taking responsibilities for actions and inactions was imperative.

“We know what is expected of us. We should be ready to take the Commission to the next level,” he said.

He assured every staff of equal opportunity in the area of welfare, placement and acceptance, stressing that “each of us is important. We should always work as a team and there should be no dichotomy of any kind”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman also stated that a well- articulated career path was underway for every staff of the EFCC and that Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) would be institutionalised to discourage arbitrariness and discretion in carrying out official assignments.

He warned staff against deliberate mistakes, stressing that such conduct would not be tolerated.