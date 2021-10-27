The executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AbdulRasheed Bawa, has enjoined members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme to take ownership of the fight against corruption in order to redeem the image of the country for sustainable development.

In an address delivered on his behalf by the Head, Public Affairs Department, Ilorin Zonal Command of EFCC, Ayodele Babatunde, during the orientation lecture for 2021 Batch C Stream 1 corps members at Ise-Orun orientation camp, Ekiti State, Bawa expressed optimism that Nigeria could overcome the various socio-economic challenges confronting it through strong determination by youths and other stakeholders to shun corruption.

The EFCC boss, who identified the youths as critical stakeholders in the fight against corruption, admonished them to resist the temptation of being lured into cybercrimes, warning that, “the end is perilous and shameful”.

Bawa urged the corps members to be shinning examples to other by staying away from crime.

He also urged them to always support the commission with credible information and act as change agents in their various places of primary assignment.

He hinted about the recently launched EFCC strategic Plan 2021 – 2025, which among other things aimed at increasing public engagement in the fight against economic and financial crimes as well as improving intelligence driven investigation, prosecution and assets recovery.

The anti-graft czar also listed some of the preventive measures adopted by the commission in the fight against corruption, which included advocacy visits, sensitisation campaigns, workshops/seminars, road walks, engagement with relevant stakeholders and establishment of EFCC Anti-corruption Clubs and EFCC/NYSC Integrity Clubs in secondary and tertiary institutions, respectively across the country, calling on the youths to embrace the fight.