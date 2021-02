BY ANDREW ESSIEN

ABUJA

A group under the aegis of Anticorruption and Integrity Forum has commended

President Muhammadu Buhari over the nomination of Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa,

as the new helmsman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

By the appointment, the 40-year-old Bawa becomes the youngest person to head

the commission.

In a statement released yesterday by the senior special assistant to the president, Femi Adesina, the president asked the

Senate to confirm Bawa’s appointment to replace the suspended acting chairman of the commission Ibrahim Magu.

Reacting to the appointment through

a statement signed by the chairman of the anticorruption group, Comrade

Prince Kpokpogri, the group described the choice of Bawa as the best thing to have happened at the leadership

level of the EFCC.

Kpokpogri, who is also the publisher of Integrity Watchdog Magazine said

Bawa’s 16 years of experience on the job will be an added advantage to the commission.

“For us in the civil society, we are happy President Muhammadu Buhari has

considered Abdulrasheed Bawa fit to head EFCC. We have agitated severally that a career officer within the

commission should be given a chance.”