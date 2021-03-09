By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

Hadiza Gamawa Zubairu has been appointed as the chief of staff to the newly appointed chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Gamawa, who has headed critical departments at the EFCC was the policy analyst to the former chairman of the EFCC.

Until her latest appointment, Gamawa was the head of the commission’s External Affairs.

In a memo dated March 5, 2021, with ref no: EFCC/HRU/Memo/2021/VOL.1/14, with subject matter redeployment, and signed by Femi Peter Gbarufu, the EFCC said the appointment is with immediate effect.

The memo also showed that Sambo Mayana Muazu, who was in operations at the EFCC headquarters has also been appointed the deputy chief ofstaff and Ngunan Nancy Kakwagh, who was in operations at the EFCC’s office in Makurdi, has been deployed as special adviser to the EFCC chairman.

Muazu, an investigator with the agency, has investigated high profile cases like Alison Diezani’s case, among others.

Nuruddeen Suleiman Mohammed, is now the policy analyst, chairman’s office.

Suleiman, a PhD holder from the University of Malaya has been involved in many articles such as “Cycle of Bad Governance and Corruption: The Rise of Boko Haram in Nigeria”, “The Multiple Jeopardy of Oil Producing Communities and the Incessant Militancy in the Niger Delta Region of Nigeria”, and “The Return of Democratic Governance and The Rise of KleptocraticRuling Elites in Nigeria: The Implication to the Electorates.”

Also appointed as the EFCC chairman’s personal assistant is Rufai Zaki Abubakar, who was at the operations department at the EFCC headquarters; Usman Umar Buhari has been redeployed from Lagos office to the EFCC headquarters as the legal analyst and prosecutor.

Modupe Daniella Jimoh, who was at the operations admin, Lagos, is now redeployed to the executive chairman’s office; Michael Ikyo Yese has been redeployed from Enugu office to the chairman’s office as administrative officer.

Finally, the EFCC redeployed Michael Oyeinebikelamo Dennis to the executive chairman’s office.