By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

Hadiza Gamawa Zubairu has been appointed as the chief of staff to the newly appointed chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

In a memo dated March 5, 2021, with ref no: EFCC/HRU/Memo/2021/VOL.1/14, with subject matter redeployment, and signed by Femi Peter Gbarufu, the EFCC said the appointment is with immediate effect.

The memo also showed that Sambo Mayana Muazu, who was in operations at the EFCC headquarters has also been appointed the deputy chief of staff.

Ngunan Nancy Kakwagh, who was in operations at the EFCC’s office in Makurdi, has been deployed as Special Adviser to the EFCC chairman; Nuruddeen Suleiman Mohammed, is now the policy analyst, chairman’s office.

Also appointed as the EFCC chairman’s personal assistant is Rufai Zaki Abubakar, who was at the operations department at the EFCC headquarters; Usman Umar Buhari has been redeployed from Lagos office to the EFCC headquarters as the legal analyst and prosecutor.

Modupe Daniella Jimoh, who was at the operations admin., Lagos is now redeployed to the executive chairman’s office; Michael Ikyo Yese has been redeployed from Enugu office to the chairman’s office as administrative officer.

Finally, the EFCC redeployed Michael Oyeinebikelamo Dennis to the executive chairman’s office.