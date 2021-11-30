The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has dragged the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, to the State High Court sitting at the Olokuta Correctional Centre, Akure, the state capital, over fraud allegations.

The arraignment was, however, stalled due to the late service of the hearing notice on the counsel to the EFCC, Mr Dibangi Fredrick.

Oleyelogun and some members of the House were to be arraigned in court over an allegation of seminar fraud to the tune of N2.4 million.

However, there was a mild drama as prison officials prevented journalists from accessing the court to witness the trial.

The prison officials led by the Squadron Commander, Ibrahim Ayooola Ogunja, said he had the instructions of the Comptroller of Correctional Centre to bar journalists from gaining access to the court sitting at the premises of the correctional facility.

While threatening to shoot journalists if they did not leave the premises, the Squadron Commander directed other prison officials to cock their guns in readiness to shoot.

The EFCC had in March detained the Speaker for questioning over an allegation of fraud that allegedly rocked the Assembly.

The EFCC also detained the Clerk of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr Bode Adeyelu and three other staff for the alleged N2.4 million seminar fraud.

Detained with the Clerk of the Assembly was the lawmaker representing Akoko South West I in the House, Felemu Bankole.

Also, two civil servants attached to the Assembly; Olusegun Kayode and Afolabi O. J. were detained over the alleged fraud.

They were said to have been kept at the detention facility of the EFCC in Lagos, while the investigation continued on the alleged fraud.

Speaking with journalists on phone, counsel to the EFCC, Dibang Frederick, said the anti-graft commission was supposed to arraign the lawmakers and the civil servants in the court but could not get the hearing notice until late in the evening of Monday.

According to him, the EFCC would get another date for the arraignment of the lawmakers when the court gives another hearing notice.