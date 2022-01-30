Abuja-based EFCC Football Club defeated Nigeria Air Force (NAF) FC 2-0 to emerged the champions of the 2022 FCT Coaches Preseason Football Tournament.

The keenly contested final game held at the Area 3 Minu- Stadium, saw the the two arch rivals living up to their ratings by making various incursions in the vital areas till the end of the encounter.

Philip Ejike was the hero of the match as his goals in the 32nd and 51st minutes of the encounter were enough to made the anti-graft agency boys champions of the pre-season tournament put together to prepare Abuja-based clubs for the new Nigeria National League (NNL) and Nigerian Nationwide League (NLO) seasons kicking off soon.

To reach the final, EFCC defeated Tiki Taka FC 2-0 in the semifinal, the same scored NAF edged out Unique Sapphire in their semifinal clash.

Speaking after the final game, chairman, FCT Football Coaches Association, Mr Bartholomew David, commended all the participating teams for their performances and wish them luck in the upcoming football league seasons.

He was particularly impressed with the performance of the EFCC and NAF, saying the two clubs are good to play in Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at the end of the NNL season.

He also commended the organising committee of the tournament chaired by his first vice chairman and former Super Falcons, assistant Coach, Mansur Abdullahi, for putting together the befitting event.

