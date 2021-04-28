By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to establish a fully-integrated Chemical Laboratory in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, to combat the scourge of illegal oil bunkering in the South South zone.

This was disclosed by the Port Harcourt zonal head of the commission, Chief Detective Superintendent (CDS) Aliyu Naibi while hosting the executives of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), System 2E, Eastern zone, who paid him a courtesy visit.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, quoted Naibi as saying the issue of illegal oil bunkering is rampant in the Niger Delta region and the EFCC had been relying on the Department of Petroleum Resources for product analysis in the investigation of such cases.

To reduce the time of waiting for product analysis and improve on the investigation of cases of illegal oil bunkering, he said the commission is setting up a Chemical Laboratory to that effect.

“I want to use this opportunity to inform you of the establishment of a Laboratory in the Port Harcourt’s Zone. With the Laboratory in place, the waiting time for report of product analysis will be reduced and the investigation of cases of illegal oil bunkering will gain more speed,” he said.

He explained the efforts of the commission in boosting the economy, stressing that the “EFCC is working tirelessly to provide an enabling environment for businesses. We are committed to support the genuine business aspiration of every Nigerian”,

Earlier, PETROAN zonal chairman, System 2E Eastern Zone, Prince Sunny Nkpe, expressed delight with the EFCC for its synergy and support for the association, “especially the intervention of the Commission in ensuring that our members illegally arrested by the Joint Task Force were released”.

He explained that PETROAN was concerned about illegal refining, bunkering and adulteration of petroleum products in Rivers State and had taken practical steps to ensure quality control of products.