The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested former governor of Nasarawa state, Tanko Al-Makura.

The EFCC reportedly arrested his wife, Mario Al-Makura, too over alleged misappropriation of funds when the serving senator, Al-Makura was the governor of Nasarawa State.

Though EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren could not confirm the story, the couples were grilled by operatives of the anti-graft agency at its headquarters in Abuja.

Details of the allegation against the senator and his wife were sketchy as of press time.

Al-Makura served as Governor of Nasarawa State between 2011 and 2019 before he was elected into the National assembly as senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District.

The ex-governor’s spokesperson, Danjuma Joseph, was reported to have said that he was not aware of the arrest.