BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday summoned the former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler for interrogation.

It was gathered that Fowler, who was also a former Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), responded to an invitation from the EFCC on Monday and was subjected to intense interrogation.

The spokesperson of the EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren told journalists that Fowler is being interrogated in connection to an ongoing investigation by the anti-graft agency.

Uwujaren said, “He was invited to the commission and he responded today at our zonal office in Lagos.”

Although he did not state the reason for Mr Fowler’s summon, he explained that he cannot tell when the commission will be done questioning Mr Fowler.

Fowler was relieved off his job December last year as the FIRS boss after President Muhammadu Buhari had queried him over insufficient tax collection since 2015, replacing him with Muhammad Nami, a tax consultant, as the new chairman of the tax agency.