The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has grilled a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.

Anyim arrived at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Jabi District of Abuja at about 3pm on Sunday and was grilled by a team of operatives.

EFCC sources, who revealed this, said Anyim was invited as part of an investigation in a case of alleged corruption and diversion of public funds.

Though details of the specific allegations against the former SGF were sketchy as of press time, the source familiar with the case said that it is tied to the corruption and money laundering case involving a former Aviation Minister and serving senator, Senator Stella Oduah.

The source said part of the rehabilitation funds to the tune of N780million were allegedly traced to a company in which Senator Anyim has an interest.

Spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, could not confirm the development as he was not briefed on the matter.