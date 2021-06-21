There are strong indications that immediate past Abia State commissioner for finance, Obinna Oriaku, may have regained his freedom after being detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) last week.

LEADERSHIP gathered last night that Oriaku, a former staff of a first generation bank, who was said to be on secondment to the state, was arrested and detained by the commission over alleged misappropriation of N22billion Paris Club refund to the state.

Oriaku, who served and was a member Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s kitchen cabinet in his first term in office was reportedly picked by the commission over his role in the disbursement of the fund without authorisation by the State Executive Council (SEC).

It was further gathered that Oriaku who has pitched his tent with the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) was said to have been invited by the commission to appear before it with relevant documents on the disbursement of the fund.

In the letter dated May 25,2021, with reference number CR…300/EFCC/ENZ/CMIF/TA/352/..2000/Vol15;94, the commission directed him to report at its South East zonal office in Enugu, the Enugu State capital, but he failed.

It was also learnt that officers handling the matter had insisted that the former member of the cabinet would remain in the custody of the anti-graft agency until its demands which included the presentation of the documents were met.

As at press time, however, neither Oriaku nor the office of the zonal head of the commission hadresponded to inquiries about the current situation of the matter.