A former senate president, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, was on Saturday invited and grilled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over some alleged financial crimes while he was governor of Kwara State.

A source in the anti-graft commission, who confirmed the development, said the former Kwara State governor was invited and he honoured the invitation on Saturday and he was thereafter quizzed on some issues regarding new discovery of some allegations of theft and money laundering against.

The source also said after the questioning, Saraki was allowed to go home and will likely be invited as investigation continues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that between 2015 and 2019, when Saraki was the Senate President, he had a running battle with the EFCC, facing allegations of corruption and false declaration of assets.

He was later acquitted by the Supreme Court in June 2018.

It is alleged that this new case against Saraki maybe connected to allegations of theft and laundering of public funds using a network of cronies and proxy companies.

The suspected proxies, who executed purported contracts for Kwara State government under Saraki, allegedly made returns, for many years, to the former governor.

The funds involved were huge, running into hundreds of millions in naira and hundreds of thousands in foreign currencies at various times.

Meanwhile, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren did not respond to the messages sent to his line and WhatsApp for confirmation.

Meanwhile, amid reports of his arrest, Saraki, on Saturday earlier attended the wedding ceremony of Alhaji Shaaba Lafiagi’s daughter in Abuja.

Saraki’s close aide, Banks Omisore, in a tweet, wrote: “Dr. @bukolasaraki at the wedding celebration of Alhaji Shaaba Lafiagi’s daughter. Today in Abuja Saturday, 31st July 2021.”