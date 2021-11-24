Former minister of aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode was yesterday invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegation bordering on forgery of medical reports to justify the continued absence from his money laundering trial.

An EFCC official, who doesn’t want his name mentioned, told LEADERSHIP that the former minister who arrived at the commission’s office in Lagos at about 1pm was interrogated on the matter.

He said Fani-Kayode was invited yesterday to answer questions relating to the forgery of a medical report to evade his trial before a Federal High Court, Lagos.

The source said the commission’s its preliminary investigations showed that the medical report tendered by the former minister was forged.

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Lagos had on October 13, 2021, imposed a cost of N200,000 on Fani-Kayode over his failure to appear before the court for re-arraignment.

Fani-Kayode is standing trial before the court alongside former minister of finance, Nenadi Usman and two others on a 17-count charge of conspiracy and laundering N4.6 billion but due to the transfer of the former trial judge, Justice Rilwan Aikawa, the matter was resigned to Justice Osiagor.