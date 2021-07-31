A former senate president, Bukola Saraki, was yesterday been invited and interrogated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged financial fraud.

An EFCC source who confirmed the story said the former Kwara State governor was invited and he honoured the invitation yesterday and was drilled on some questions regarding the discovery of some allegations of theft and money laundering.

The source said after the drill, Saraki was allowed to go home and would likely be invited as investigation continues.

Between 2015 and 2019, when Saraki was the senate president, he had a running battle with the EFCC, facing allegations of corruption and false declaration of assets.

He was later acquitted by the Supreme Court in June 2018.

It is alleged that this new case against him may be connected to allegations of theft and laundering of public funds using a network of cronies and proxy companies.

The suspected proxies who executed purported contracts for Kwara State under Saraki allegedly made returns for many years to the former governor.

The funds involved were huge, running into hundreds of millions of naira and hundreds of thousands in foreign currencies at various times.

ADVERTISEMENT

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development, saying Saraki was invited by the commission for questioning on allegations of corruption and money laundering.

Meanwhile, amid reports of his arrest, Saraki, yesterday attended the wedding ceremony of Alhaji Shaaba Lafiagi’s daughter in Abuja.

Saraki’s close aide, Banks Omisore in a tweet, said “Dr. @bukolasaraki at the wedding celebration of Alhaji Shaaba Lafiagi’s daughter. Today in Abuja Saturday, 31st July 2021.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also quoted Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the spokesman of the commission, as saying that Saraki was invited for questioning over allegations of corruption and money laundering and was in the custody of the commission for continuation of interrogation.

Saraki’s special adviser on media and publicity, Yusuf Olaniyonu, however said it was not true that Saraki was arrested by the EFCC.

Reacting to the report, he retorted, “No truth in it.” He further posted pictures of Saraki alongside some politicians in Abuja yesterday.

Olaniyonu said; “The event is the wedding of the daughter of Sen. Shaba Lafiagi, Fatima and her groom, Haliru, this afternoon July 31, 2021 at the Blue Velvet Marquee, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.”

In the picture released by Olaniyonu, Saraki was seen with former deputy senate president, Senator Ibrahim Mantu and former governor of Kano State, Musa Kwankwaso.