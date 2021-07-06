While answering questions bothering on media trial of suspects during his screening before being confirmed in February, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said although the commission has a responsibility to inform the public about its activities, much of what was tagged media trial did not emanate from the commission.

The EFCC Chairman quoted Section 6 (p) of the EFCC Establishment Act (2004), wherein the commission as part of its responsibilities is required to engage in “Carrying out and sustaining rigorous public and enlightenment campaign against economic and financial crimes within and outside Nigeria”.

This raises the question as to whether public campaign and enlightenment to prevent corruption is the same as media trial the Commission has been cautioned against.

In an exclusive interview with THISDAY in June, Bawa reiterated his position, adding that once a case got to court it had become a matter of public interest. Bawa assured the Senate in February that if media trial was the case in the past, the EFCC was changing its strategy, regardless, to dispel the suspicion of some quarters of the public.

One could understand where the EFCC Chairman is coming from. Bawa’s harp on exonerating the EFCC of media trial and insistence that the commission was only carrying out its statutory responsibility of public enlightenment have not emanated from nowhere.

Indeed, the issue of media trial of suspects has been a bone of contention as regards the EFCC since its inception. In the past, the commission has been accused of glamorising its investigation and running to court without adequate investigation and evidence.

Last year, the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes charged the Economic Finance the commission to stop the media trial of persons under investigation and conduct 90 per cent investigation before carrying out the arrests. Chairman of the committee, Sen. Suleiman Kwari, said at the 9th Senate Legislative Anti-Corruption Strategy Implementation Session that the EFCC should focus more on its job than publicity.

“Ninety per cent of investigation should be done before an arrest is effected. Media hype must stop. If you want to be effective forget the media, do the work and let your work speak for you,” he said.

In May 2020, the Rivers State Government also joined issues with the EFCC on accusation of media trial, stating that the power to convict based on evidence rested in the hands of the court.

“This media trial that they engage in all the time will not take the place of our extant laws no matter how hard they try,” a statement, signed by the state’s Commissioner of Information and Communications, read.

There are many high-profile cases where justice sufficiently withstood intense media trials, such as the cases against Chief Raymond Dokpesi and others. On the bases of these and other similar cases, one concern is the right of an accused subjected to media trial only for the courts to find them innocent of the charges.

It is also known that media trials are not limited to cases of corruption or graft alone; they pollute the entire criminal justice system and are perpetuated through media sensationalism and irresponsible journalism when facts are not crosschecked.

In his article, “Magu’s Curious War on Media Trial” of July 2020, Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian, Martins Oloja, warned that media trial could hinder progress in the fight against corruption.

“We may not have been underscoring this fact: that media trial is one of the troubles with the EFCC, which is now being feared instead of commanding respect for its good work.. We need to address this thorny issue now because one of the hallmarks of a civilised political system, which even foreign direct investors often look for, is respect for the right of a fair trial,” he wrote.

Of course, central to media trial is the media. The media has a case to answer in distracting the public from finding out what happened and how justice should prevail. Reckless reportage, when a case has not been determined by the court, does no one any good, whether it’s the prosecutors, accused, the legal system or the media itself. More often than not, it only undermines investigation and weakens the likelihood of serving justice.

There is much to learn from advanced jurisdictions where allegations are thoroughly investigated by investigating agencies before arraignment of suspects. Fighting corruption requires smart application of resources rather than sensationalism and ‘short-termism’. The EFCC as a professional organisation must re-commit to the protection of the rights of the accused under the law and ensure no permanent harm to the dignity of suspects, because, at the end of the trial, whether innocent or guilty, the state only wins where justice prevails.

The media too has a responsibility to ensure strict compliance with media ethics in reporting allegations of corruption. Efforts must be made to hear from both parties while the sanctity of the court system must be respected to allow for final determination of matters before conclusions are drawn in the public space.



Ebube, a public commentator wrote in from Abuja