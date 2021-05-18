The immediate past governor of Kwara State, Alh Abdulfatah Ahmed, has denied media reports that he was arrested and questioned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over N9billion transaction.

Ahmed, who was the guest of the anti- graft agency in Abuja on Monday, insisted that he was not arrested by the agency.

Rather, he said he only honoured an invitation extended to him by the EFCC and that he has been released on bail.

The former governor, who tAlh Abdulfatah Ahmedook to his verified twitter handle on Tuesday, said he was only questioned on a complaint about a contract awarded by the state government when he was the Commissioner for Finance.

LEADERSHIP recall that Ahmed was Commissioner for Finance for almost eight years when Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki served as the state governor between 2003 and 2011.

He later succeeded Saraki as governor and governed the state for eight years (2011 to 2019).

Ahmed wrote: “In response to an invitation by the commission via a letter dated 26th April 2021, I voluntarily visited the EFCC in Abuja yesterday (Monday) with regard to a complaint about a contract awarded by Kwara State government while I was the state Commissioner for Finance.

“I was not accused of any wrongdoing. Neither was I questioned on any N9bn transaction. I have since been granted bail.”

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: