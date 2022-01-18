Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has promised to partner with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons to build its employees’ capacity.

The chairman of EFCC, AbdulRasheed Bawa stated this in Abuja when the federal commissioner of the commission, Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim, visited him.

Bawa said the output of every organisation is dependent on the strength and capacity of the staff and that there was a need for partnership in strengthening support for persons of concern.

The EFCC chairman said equipping the officials would make them self-reliant and economically independent.

Imaan, who commended the anti-graft agency, said the move was a step towards providing lasting solutions to the persons of concern, adding that building the capacity of the employees of the organisation will enhance the output of the commission.

