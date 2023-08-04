The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced investigation into an alleged fraud bordering on illegal forex transactions worth millions of dollars, tax evasion and money laundering against the chief executive officer of Xejet Airline, Mr Emmanuel Iza, and his British business partner.

According to documents exclusively obtained by our correspondent, the development followed a petition by a law firm, Gray Law Practice, on behalf of an anti-corruption group, the Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum.

Confirming receipt and investigation of the matter, the EFCC in a confirmation letter to the petitioner dated Thursday, July 27, 2023, and obtained by LEADERSHIP, it said, “This is to certify that the petition with the following details was received by the commission on this day. Thursday 27th July, 2023 at 11:34 am.

“Petition number: EFCC/PET/HQR/4820/2023. Title: Petition against Mr Emmanuel Iza. Submitted by: Graylaw Practice LP.”

Gray Law Practice, among other things, in a petition dated July 25, 2023, asked the EFCC to investigate Mr Iza for allegedly laundering money for politicians through his company, Xejet Limited’s Access Bank dollar account – 0706809488 – via some Bureau de Change operators, as a middleman.

Part of the petition reads, “It is our brief that Mr Emmanuel Iza simply called “the suspect” in some parts of this petition is the founder/chief executive officer of Xejet Limited, a commercial airline company recently registered in Nigeria. Available documents revealed that there was a conspiracy with other persons and companies (some of which are based in the United Kingdom) to carry out fraud, illegal forex transactions running into millions of dollars, tax evasion, money laundering and terrorism financing against the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Tracking of financial exhibits revealed that various utilised Bureau De Change operators were paid forex in cash. The operators in turn pay to a middleman, a suspected internet fraudster also popularly referred to as “yahoo boy” in Naira who holds down the cash for the foreign counterparts.

“In the end, it was the foreign counterpart who sent back forex into the USD Access Bank account (0706809488) of Xejet Limited. The essence of routing the forex through different channels is to prevent the anti-graft agencies from tracing the transactions to Iza.

“Investigations by our client further revealed that the total sum of NGN 1,148,379,623.88 was paid to the middleman from the various Bureau de Change operators which was to be payment for the exchange sum of $1,500,000; at the exchange rate of N765. Coincidentally, the N765 happened to be the average black market exchange rate in Nigeria between July 6 to 8, 2023.

Furthermore, our client learnt that only the sum of $1,000,000 was paid via the Xejet Limited Access Bank USD account 0706809488 on July 7, 2023. It does appear that the forex sender has eloped with the remaining $500,000.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said that his office was yet to be notified of the development, adding that the commission receives hundreds of petitions from time to time.

According to him, “I’m not aware of this particular petition as nothing of such has been sent to my office. The commission receives hundreds of petitions from time to time and it is not being handled by my office.”