Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has quizzed a former governor of Bayelsa State and senator representing Bayesla West in the National Assembly, Seriake Dickson.

This follows the invitation by the agency over allegations bordering on abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds during his eight-year rule of Bayelsa State between 2012 and 2020.

The former governor who arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi, Abuja at about 11am was still being grilled as at press time by a team of operatives investigating the allegations against him.

Though the details of the allegations against the governor were sketchy, a source familiar with the case disclosed that they relate to issues of assets declaration and misapplication of intervention funds and other assets belonging to the Bayelsa State government.

Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the EFCC confirmed the invitation of the former governor.