The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has quizzed former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari over some alleged illegal financial dealings.

This is coming a week after a court ordered a forfeiture of huge amounts of money belonging to him.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, had on January 26, 2021, ordered the final forfeiture of funds belonging to Yari domiciled in Zenith and Polaris Banks.

ADVERTISEMENT

While $56, 056.75 was lodged in Polaris Bank account, the sums of N12.9 million, N11.2 million, $301, 319.99; N217, 388.04 and $311, 872.15 were kept in different Zenith Bank accounts in the name of Yari and his companies.

The judge, Ijeoma Ojukwu, held that the former governor did not show good cause why the order sought by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) should not be granted.

An EFCC source said the ex- governor came to the Lagos office of the Commission on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, at about 11am after the commission had invited him for some questioning.

The source said Yari, who was quizzed for hours, is alleged to have attempted to illegally move N300billion from a corporate account in a new generation bank.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed that Yari was at the commission’s Lagos office on Tuesday.

He further said the former governor came on invitation and was allowed to return home after interaction with officials of the agency.