The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has quizzed the managing director of Medview Airline, Mr. Muneer Bankole.

A source, who confirmed this to LEADERSHIP on Monday night, said Bankole was detained earlier in the afternoon at the headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi, Abuja over some alleged fraudulent activities.

The source, who is familiar with the case, disclosed that Bankole who arrived the EFCC complex at 11am on Monday, January 31, 2022, was invited by the anti-graft agency over a case of alleged diversion of 50 per cent of funds paid to him by the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), and additional $900,000, for the airlift of pilgrims in 2019.

He allegedly received the funds as mobilisation but did not execute the contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted, EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest but declined to provide further details.

ADVERTISEMENT