BY EJIKE EJIKE

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has quizzed the speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon.Bamidele Oleyelogun, over his involvement over alleged N2.4million fraud.

Sources, who confirmed the drilling of the speaker, said all the members of the House Committee on Tertiary Education were also quizzed over the fraud.

The source said an invitation letter was sent to the speaker to explain his side of the story and he was cooperating with investigation.

According to him, “The commission had received a petition accusing the speaker of being involved in the diversion to private use, about N2, 440,000 which had been released for a purported seminar in December 2019 that never held.

“His invitation and subsequent interrogation is coming, after the EFCC had quizzed all the members of the House Committee on Tertiary Education.

“The speaker on Thursday honoured the commission’s invitation and has volunteered his statement.”

When the EFCC spokesperson was contacted, his phone numbers were not reachable. All efforts to reach him before filing this report proved abortive.