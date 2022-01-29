The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has quizzed the director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, over an alleged case of conspiracy, abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N1.3billion.

EFCC sources, who confirmed the development, said Okechukwu was said to have arrived the headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi District, Abuja at about 1.30pm on Saturday to honour an invitation but was subsequently detained after the operatives of the agency were not satisfied with his explanations.

The staunch stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was still with operatives of the agency as at press time on Saturday night.

When contacted, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the invitation of the VON chief executive but declined further comment.

Recall that sometimes in 2017, documents obtained by Simon Ateba News, Washington DC, had implicated Okechukwu, in a high-level fraud and massive money laundering.

The documents obtained by the online newspaper showed that the 2016 capital budget of VON made provision for the repair and maintenance of the transmitter and rotatable antenna at the VON transmitting station in Lugbe, Abuja.

The paper alleged that instead, Okechukwu, without any legal backing, decided to divert the funds to the “completion of works and services” as well as the furnishing of a corporate headquarters of Voice of Nigeria in Wuse 2, Abuja.

