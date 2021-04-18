BY EJIKE EJIKE, |

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised the alarm over a number of fake Twitter accounts masquerading as genuine Twitter handles of the executive chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Some of the fake Twitter accounts include: @AbdurasheedBawa, @AbdulrBawa and @AbdulRashidBawa1.

One of the fake twitter handles: @AbdulRashidBaw1, which was created in February following the appointment of Bawa as EFCC chairman, has witnessed a steady stream of followers, an indication that many have been hoodwinked into believing they were dealing with the boss of anti-graft agency.

A statement by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, on Sunday, said the commission was alarmed that the prank by the unscrupulous elements was unwittingly exposing unsuspecting citizens to potentially grievous manipulation by fraudsters.

“Against this background, it is imperative to again warn that, these Twitter accounts are fake and have no link whatsoever with Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, Executive Chairman, EFCC.

“Those following the fake twitter accounts are therefore doing so at their own risk.

“In the same vein, the Commission wishes to remind the promoters of the fake twitter accounts that their actions amount to impersonation or identity theft which is a criminal offence under the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.,) Act 2015.

“They are warned to desist or risk the full wrath of the law,” Uwujaren added.