BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday re-arraigned a former Director-General of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Haruna Jauro for allegedly stealing N157 million from the agency.

Baba Jauro was re-arraigned before the Federal High Court in Lagos by the EFCC alongside Dauda Bawa and a limited liability company, Thlumbau Enterprises Limited on 19-count charges of conspiracy, illegal conversion and fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the EFCC, the sum was stolen from NIMASA, on or about January 6, 2014, in Lagos, contrary to section 18(a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under section 15(3) of the same Act.

The defendants, who were first arraigned on April 12, 2016, again pleaded not guilty to the charge as they did four years ago.

Their re-arraignment was sequel to the retirement of the former trial judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, who retired from the bench last December.

EFCC counsel, Usman Buhari, applied for a date for commencement of trial and to make an order remanding the defendants in correctional custody.

But the defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), opposed him, urging the court to allow the defendants to continue on the N5 million bail granted them four years ago.

In a ruling, Justice Obiozor granted Ojo’s bail request and adjourned till March 17, 2021 for commencement of trial.

Jauro assumed leadership of NIMASA, after an erstwhile Director General of the agency, Patrick Apkobolokemi, who is also being prosecuted alongside others over multi billion naira fraud.