The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned two men, Adeyemi Oluwaseun and Suleiman Obhakume before the Federal High Court in Lagos over allegations of conspiracy, identity theft, cyberstalking and N14.8 million fraud.

The two defendants, who are employees of First Marina Trust Limited were first arraigned before Justice Austine Obiozor, who has been transferred to another division of the court sometime in 2018.

When the case was called yesterday, the EFCC counsel, Nnemenka Omewa informed the new trial judge, Justice Tijjani Ringim, that the matter was coming up for the first time before him, hence the plea of the defendants should be retaken.

The defence lawyer did not oppose the request, a development which made the court order that the charge be read to the two defendants again.

The EFCC in the charge marked FHC/L/52c/18, alleged that the two defendants on June 22, 2018, while working with First Marina Trust Limited, a financial institution conspired among themselves to impersonate one Lanre Ishola, through a computer system.

The anti-graft agency also accused the defendants of using the name of Lanre Ishola to fraudulently obtain the sum of N14, 749 million, from First Marina Trust Limited.

The EFCC insisted that the offences are contrary to sections 27(1) (b); 22(2)(3) and 13 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015 and are punishable under section 27 (2) of the same Act.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge prompting the prosecutor to urge the court to fix a trial date and to remand the defendants in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) pending the determination of the case.

The defendants’ trial has been adjourned till October 17.